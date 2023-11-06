Versor Investments LP Acquires 143 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE LH opened at $210.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $222.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LH. StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

