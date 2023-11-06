Versor Investments LP Acquires 2,246 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after buying an additional 860,489 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,188,000 after purchasing an additional 623,952 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,219,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,146,000 after purchasing an additional 171,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,908,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,727,000 after purchasing an additional 45,494 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $123.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.94. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $170.27. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

