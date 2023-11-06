Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 5,310 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,341 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $128.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.95. The stock has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

