Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 62,528 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $157,663,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 70.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,751,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,990 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,793,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,765 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $33.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.15. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $36.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

