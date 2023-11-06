Viasat (VSAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.05). Viasat had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $779.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts expect Viasat to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat Price Performance

Viasat stock opened at $19.80 on Monday. Viasat has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on VSAT. TheStreet lowered shares of Viasat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Viasat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Viasat from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VSAT

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James Michael Dodd sold 5,000 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $156,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Michael Dodd sold 5,000 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $156,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $96,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,814 shares of company stock valued at $259,549. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viasat

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,920,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.