Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 38.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,063 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 617,353.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,922,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,102 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,396,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,638,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VKTX. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $10.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.52. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $25.72.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

