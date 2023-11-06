Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by LWM Advisory Services LLC

LWM Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,876 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.7% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,100 shares of company stock worth $17,368,639. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of V traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $243.75. 559,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,954,307. The company has a market cap of $453.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.20. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.32 and a 12-month high of $250.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

