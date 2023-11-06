Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 4.51% of Vishay Precision Group worth $22,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 190,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 455,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,013,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 80.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 120,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 53,897 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 160.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 53,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 244.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 52,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VPG opened at $31.63 on Monday. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $45.69. The stock has a market cap of $430.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $90.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

