Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visteon from $184.00 to $182.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visteon from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Visteon from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $115.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.63. Visteon has a 1 year low of $108.65 and a 1 year high of $171.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Visteon will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 14,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $2,075,545.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at $34,691,288.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Visteon by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Visteon by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 7.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

