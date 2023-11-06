Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Lowered by Legacy Financial Group Inc.

Legacy Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,898 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $164.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $166.29. The company has a market capitalization of $443.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,306.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,629,044.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

