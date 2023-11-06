Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 791.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,363 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 60,692 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.7% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 11.3% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Walmart by 1.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $164.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $443.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $166.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.