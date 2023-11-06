Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.87.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WAL

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 5.2 %

WAL stock opened at $48.27 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $667,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $1,066,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 162,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 147,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 44,750 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.