Westrock Coffee’s (WEST) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 66.47% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ WEST opened at $8.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.15. Westrock Coffee has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $14.71.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $224.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.65 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 310.68% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westrock Coffee will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joe T. Ford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $101,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Joe T. Ford acquired 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $46,839.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,960,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joe T. Ford purchased 10,000 shares of Westrock Coffee stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $101,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,817 shares of company stock worth $233,709. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the third quarter worth approximately $36,640,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 112,254 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 158,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 36,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Westrock Coffee by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 11,222 shares in the last quarter. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries.

