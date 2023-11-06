Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 103,077 Shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,077 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Stock Up 1.2 %

HWEL stock opened at $10.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88.

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire technology-enabled companies in the healthcare industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.