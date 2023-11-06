Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 289,421 Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Free Report) by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 397,132 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,421 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 407.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Price Performance

NYSE:KMF opened at $7.16 on Monday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

