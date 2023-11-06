Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 377,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,234 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 16.0% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 255,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 35,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,555,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 29,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Arrowroot Acquisition Price Performance

ARRW stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

Arrowroot Acquisition Profile

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

