Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 16,224 Shares of Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Denali Capital Acquisition were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Denali Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $698,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,193,000.

Shares of DECA stock opened at $10.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78. Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $11.84.

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.

