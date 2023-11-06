Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBI – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 385,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,069 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nubia Brand International were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nubia Brand International by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 153,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 52,206 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nubia Brand International by 674.4% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after buying an additional 783,787 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Nubia Brand International by 229.8% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 23,987 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nubia Brand International by 30.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 658,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 152,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nubia Brand International by 211.7% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 622,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 422,494 shares in the last quarter. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nubia Brand International Stock Performance

Nubia Brand International stock opened at $10.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69. Nubia Brand International Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $11.94.

Nubia Brand International Company Profile

Nubia Brand International Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

