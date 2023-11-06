Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,280 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.43% of A SPAC II Acquisition worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASCB. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition in the first quarter worth $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in A SPAC II Acquisition by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A SPAC II Acquisition stock opened at $10.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.68. A SPAC II Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.02.

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

