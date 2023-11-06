Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFV – Free Report) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,626 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 2.40% of Feutune Light Acquisition worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC lifted its position in Feutune Light Acquisition by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Feutune Light Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Feutune Light Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Feutune Light Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $859,000. 41.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Feutune Light Acquisition Price Performance

FLFV opened at $10.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. Feutune Light Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

Feutune Light Acquisition Company Profile

Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

