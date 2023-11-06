Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,844 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 2.39% of TLGY Acquisition worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in TLGY Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $6,972,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,967,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,694,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,136,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TLGY Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,488,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLGY Acquisition Price Performance

TLGY Acquisition stock opened at $11.05 on Monday. TLGY Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80.

TLGY Acquisition Profile

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on targets in biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

