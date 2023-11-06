Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,320 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 4.91% of Globalink Investment worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalink Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,842,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globalink Investment by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 343,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 36,305 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globalink Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,122,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment during the 1st quarter worth $2,111,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Globalink Investment by 1.6% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 209,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. 51.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globalink Investment alerts:

Globalink Investment Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GLLI opened at $10.84 on Monday. Globalink Investment Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63.

About Globalink Investment

Globalink Investment ( NASDAQ:GLLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globalink Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalink Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.