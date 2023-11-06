Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Free Report) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,720 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 1.03% of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JGGC. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 873.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Stock Up 3.4 %

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I stock opened at $5.11 on Monday. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Profile

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

