Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 36,651 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 103,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter worth about $716,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 136,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

BCX opened at $8.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.21. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $10.59.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

