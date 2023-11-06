Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,945 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Royce Value Trust worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,318,000 after purchasing an additional 490,209 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1,989.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 324,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 309,376 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 23.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 893,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after buying an additional 169,063 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,394,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,637,000 after acquiring an additional 168,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

RVT stock opened at $12.72 on Monday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average is $13.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

