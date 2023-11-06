Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 17,001 Shares of RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its position in RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,001 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 4.77% of RF Acquisition worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RFAC. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in RF Acquisition by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 984,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 519,371 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in RF Acquisition by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 781,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 131,131 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RF Acquisition by 414.1% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 655,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 527,683 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in RF Acquisition in the second quarter worth $5,556,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,727,000. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

RF Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ RFAC opened at $10.66 on Monday. RF Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52.

RF Acquisition Company Profile

RF Acquisition ( NASDAQ:RFAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

RF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

