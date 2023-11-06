Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 40,716 Shares of Mobiv Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MOBV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Mobiv Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MOBV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,716 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mobiv Acquisition were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Mobiv Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobiv Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Mobiv Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobiv Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $774,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mobiv Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobiv Acquisition alerts:

Mobiv Acquisition Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ MOBV opened at $9.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42. Mobiv Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

About Mobiv Acquisition

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in the electric vehicles and urban mobility industries in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Russia, and Iran. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobiv Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MOBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobiv Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobiv Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.