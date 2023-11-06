Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 70,853 Shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,853 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in abrdn Life Sciences Investors were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the first quarter worth $31,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 19.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at abrdn Life Sciences Investors

In other abrdn Life Sciences Investors news, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 10,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $125,089.44. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 197,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,248.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 187,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,510.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 10,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $125,089.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 197,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,248.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Up 2.6 %

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Announces Dividend

NYSE:HQL opened at $12.40 on Monday. abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th.

About abrdn Life Sciences Investors

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

