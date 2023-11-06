Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,117 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fintech Ecosystem Development were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FEXD. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development by 0.3% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 547,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,166,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development by 427.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 130,431 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 82,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 201,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $2,158,461.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Price Performance

About Fintech Ecosystem Development

FEXD opened at $10.65 on Monday. Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial technology development sector in South Asia.

