World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Kinect in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

World Kinect Trading Up 1.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Kinect

Shares of NYSE:WKC opened at $20.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96. World Kinect has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in World Kinect by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of World Kinect by 18.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of World Kinect by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in World Kinect by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in World Kinect by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Kinect Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

