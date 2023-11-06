XML Financial LLC Acquires 1,350 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in BCE in the second quarter worth $1,543,572,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in BCE by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,536,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $662,797,000 after purchasing an additional 239,750 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of BCE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,619,000 after purchasing an additional 496,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BCE by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,895,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,794,000 after buying an additional 90,699 shares during the period. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BCE opened at $40.05 on Monday. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.6969 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. BCE’s payout ratio is 151.32%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.43.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

