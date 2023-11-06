XML Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

XML Financial LLC cut its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,444 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,318 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 150,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at $229,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 25.3% during the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,833 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $22.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

