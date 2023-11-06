XML Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

XML Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,061 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 16,769 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Oracle by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $108.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.47. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $75.00 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.