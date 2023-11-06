XML Financial LLC Has $729,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

XML Financial LLC grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after purchasing an additional 454,093,937 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $658,370,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $304,180,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.77.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $168.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.67. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $173.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

