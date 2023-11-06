XML Financial LLC Raises Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,331 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,485 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,237 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in BHP Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 29,398 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Trading Up 0.2 %

BHP stock opened at $59.21 on Monday. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day moving average is $58.45.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

