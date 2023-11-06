XML Financial LLC Sells 1,536 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

XML Financial LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 145.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 17,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 41.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 64,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.31 and a 200-day moving average of $108.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.15%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.55.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

