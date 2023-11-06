yearn.finance (YFI) Price Reaches $6,058.66 on Major Exchanges

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 6th. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $201.20 million and $30.92 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for $6,058.66 or 0.17247969 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,209 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

