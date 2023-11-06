YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 792,283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 1,181,811 shares.The stock last traded at $12.20 and had previously closed at $12.15.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75.

Institutional Trading of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLY. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 113.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 23,869 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $603,000.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

