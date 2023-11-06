Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,115,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,926 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.46% of Zoetis worth $364,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Zoetis by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,589,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,404 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $164.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.99. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.89 and a 52 week high of $194.99. The company has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 53.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

