15,000 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Purchased by Zenyatta Capital Management LP

Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,000. Honeywell International makes up approximately 2.0% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.31. 97,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $122.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.05%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

