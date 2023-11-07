15,013 Shares in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 22.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 231.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 176,045 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 155.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 83,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 8,694.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Office Properties Income Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is -185.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OPI. StockNews.com upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Office Properties Income Trust

About Office Properties Income Trust

(Free Report)

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of June 30, 2023, approximately 63% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased 155 properties as of June 30, 2023, with approximately 20.8 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.