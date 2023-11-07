1,710 Shares in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,181,000 after purchasing an additional 51,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.5% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 499,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,767 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

CPK stock opened at $91.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.85. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.10 and a fifty-two week high of $132.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.60.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.68%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.