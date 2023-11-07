1,729 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 28,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.93.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $191.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total value of $2,819,495.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,005.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,133 shares of company stock valued at $12,534,722 over the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

