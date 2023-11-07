173,093 Shares in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 173,093 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Infosys by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,618,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,476,000 after buying an additional 4,557,724 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 7.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,616,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,400,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,731 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,115,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 7.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,111,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,232,000 after purchasing an additional 841,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $20.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 32.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INFY. Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.80 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.93.

Infosys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Featured Stories

