2,453 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,017,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in PACCAR by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,677 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in PACCAR by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,251,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,532 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $86.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $90.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.12.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCAR. Citigroup boosted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.32.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

