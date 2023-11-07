3,270 Shares in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Acquired by Lindenwold Advisors INC

Lindenwold Advisors INC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3,057.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 373,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after purchasing an additional 361,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after buying an additional 130,881 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 541.7% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 74,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 63,078 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 15.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 343,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,662,000 after buying an additional 45,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,348,000 after buying an additional 44,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $49.23 on Tuesday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $68.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.13.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.58 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 9.83%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LMAT. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Read Our Latest Report on LMAT

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.