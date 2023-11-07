734 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Acquired by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 651,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,684,000 after buying an additional 68,306 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 614,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,500,000 after buying an additional 61,936 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 597,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,432,000 after buying an additional 260,266 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 397,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after buying an additional 16,874 shares during the period.

Shares of IMCG opened at $56.13 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $52.16 and a 52-week high of $63.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

