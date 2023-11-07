816 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 816 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,582,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,275.36.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total value of $2,382,217.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,125,174.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total value of $2,382,217.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,125,174.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total value of $90,791.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 614 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,203.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,038 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,971.43 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,797.92 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,009.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,866.90. The company has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.85 by $4.47. Booking had a return on equity of 826.03% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $53.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

