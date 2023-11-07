89bio (ETNB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect 89bio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.96, a current ratio of 18.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. 89bio has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.92.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on 89bio from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered 89bio from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 89bio presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,817 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,671,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 683,232 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,556,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after purchasing an additional 706,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 231.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,487,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,931 shares during the last quarter.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

