925 Shares in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Bought by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 251.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 56,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 40,186 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth $949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NWN traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.39. The company had a trading volume of 9,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,112. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $141.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on NWN shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

